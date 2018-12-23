Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that initiatives of welfare and basic rights of employees taken by the government are the proofs of labour-friendly policy of the PTI government. The Ministry of Labour and Human Resources has achieved goals of the 100-Day Agenda after announcing Labour Policy 2018 and Domestic Workers Act, he said. Punjab Labour Secretary Sarah Aslam played a key role for making strategies to facilitate labour rights, he said. He said, “According to the Labour Policy 2018, employees of commercial institutions would be able to fight for their rights. Efforts to establish Workers Welfare Fund are being also made on provincial level.”