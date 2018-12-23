Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail today inaugurated shelter home near Trauma Center, Civil Hospital Karachi.

The temporary set up has been made for the women and children accompanying with their patients especially from the far flung areas of the province. The shelter home has facilities of mattress, pillow and blankets along with 3 times meal.

The Governor while talking to media on the occasion said that such temporary shelter homes would be set up in other parts of the city, as well as the province.

“Keeping in view the winter season, an immediate arrangement has been made, so far, however, permanent houses on very subscribed/low cost with easy installments would be provided, under Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes, to the financially weak segment of the society”, he vowed.

Imran Ismail said that foundation stone of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Sukkur has already been laid and the same would be replicated in Larkana, Karachi and other cities of the province soon.

Khurram Sherzaman, MPA, Jamal Siddiqui, MPA Ramzan Ghanchi, MPA, and senior representatives of Saylani International Welfare Trust were also present on the occasion.