ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the lawyers’ community is the backbone of the economy and the present government will introduce judicial reforms and would announce special packages for them.

Talking to a delegation of Jhelum Bar Association, the federal minister said the importance of lawyers cannot be overlooked in our society and the present government will take strong measures to extend maximum facilities to them.

He stated that PTI’s government was dedicated to ensure equal justice and law for all whether the person belonged to rich or poor community.

He said that PTI‘s manifesto largely speaks of bringing revolution for middle class and it was only possible if the justice system will work equally for all the communities.

He added that when Shehbaz Sharif or Khawaja Saad Rafique was being arrested then it is assumed that democracy and economy is in danger and the Parliament will not run.

The federal minister appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s step of converting PM House into a research university and said that it will be proved as one of the biggest research university in Asia.

He also mentioned that all the politicians of the past who have education from government schools in the country, except for a few who were educated abroad, are well educated and have a sound knowledge of the country,” he said.

However, that is not the case now, he added. He said that the quality of education in the country was declining which needs improvement.

He hinted that there is definitely something wrong with the new education system and the government should be focusing on improving it.

Advocate Chaudhry Farhat Kamal presented Rs100,000 cheque to Chaudhry Fawad Hussain as contribution for Diamer-Bhasha Mohmand dam fund.

President District Bar, Malik Asif Nadeem welcomed the Minister and eulogized the services of his family including the Minister’s grandfather Chaudhry Awais, Chaudhry Altaf and Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf for development of Jhelum Bar.

GOVT TO IMPROVE EDU STANDARD

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the PTI government would ensure provision of all basic facilities to the people by initiating mega development projects.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony at Pak School System Maralla in Jhelum, the minister said the government was committed to improve the standard of education and practical steps were being to achieve the target.

He said improving the quality of education at all levels particularly for girls was the priority of the government as an educated mother could educate the whole family and play an effective role in development of the society.

The minister announced that a dual carriageway from Pind Daden Khan to Jhelum would be constructed at the cost of Rs 9.5 billion, which would be completed in three to four years.

He assured upgradation of Girls School Bajwala by providing all required facilities. He also announced upgradation of Girls College Sangioo, besides launching of a dedicated bus service to facilitate girl students of the area.

He said the ground of Technical College Jhelum would be used as Ladies Park.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of locals of Bi Ladan area of Jhelum while serving as soldiers in Pakistan Army. He assured to address the issue of low voltage of electricity in the area. He said a dedicated gas pipeline was being installed from Hiranpur to Dina while the people of Bi Ladan would soon have the gas facility.

Earlier, the minister awarded special prize to Muhammad Hassan Raza, a student of Abdullah Public School on securing position from the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi. He distributed prizes among other students, besides shields among principals of various schools on achieving excellent results.