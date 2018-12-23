Share:

Balochistan government is endeavoring to provide modern and basic health facilities to the poor masses in all remote areas of the province without any type of discrimination.

Officials of Provincial Health Department told Radio Pakistan Quetta during a conversation in Quetta that for this purpose, 19.4 billion rupees have been allocated in the budget of the fiscal year 2018-19.

The official said that free medicines against the diseases of Hepatitis, Tuberculosis, Malaria and Aids worth two billion rupees would be distributed among deserving patients across the province.

They further said that sophisticated machinery worth seven hundred million rupees would be purchased for different hospitals and health units in the province while

Furthermore, buildings of nearly ninety Rural Health Centers would be renovated and reconstructed in different areas of Balochistan during the current fiscal year.