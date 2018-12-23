Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a sitting paid glowing tributes to author of national anthem and book like Shahnama-e-Islam Abual asr Hafeez Jalandhuri.

They said he was a true lover of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and had great love for the country and the nation.

Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust arranged the sitting in collaboration with the Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan on Saturday in connection with the 36th death anniversary of Hafeez Jalandhuri.

Chairman of National Anthem Foundation Dr Aziz Ahmed Hashmi was the chief guest at the sitting attended by Vice Chairman of NPT Dr Rafiq Ahmed, daughter of Hafeez Jalandhari Begum Raza Riaz, known intellectual Dr Khawaja Muhammad Zakria, columnist Ajmal Niazi, President of Nazaria-e-Pakistan Forum UK Ghulam Rabbani Awan, Muhammad Riaz and Arshad Hashmi. Secretary of NPT Shahid Rasheed moderated the event.

Dr Rafiq Ahmed said that the anthem was ideological and being recited day and night. He stressed the need for educating the new generation about contribution of people like Hafeez Jalandhuri.

Dr Aziz Ahmed Hashmi said there was a need for practical implementation of the national anthem as desired by Hafeez Jalandhari.

Begum Raza Riaz said that Islam and Nazaria-e-Pakistan ran in the blood of Hafeez Jalandhari. She said that her father had great love for children. She said that her father taught her to speak the truth. She was all praise for her father for love and good upbringing.

Dr Khawaja Zakaria said that national anthem of Pakistan was the best amongst all in the world. He said that each and every word of the anthem was priceless.