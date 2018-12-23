Share:

KARACHI - Decrying the death of Sargodha University Lahore campus professor and CEO Mian Javed during jail custody, Pakistan People’s Party Sindh spokesman Aajiz Dhamrah said that death of under trial professor – probed by NAB – was a message for political opponents and proves a nexus between NAB and PTI. The former senator demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the under-trial professor’s death and meetings of PM’s advisor on anti-corruption Shehzad Akbar with Joint Interrogation Team members probing PPPP leadership in fake bank accounts case.

Criticising the federal government, Dhamrah said that Imran Khan was following the footsteps of dictator Ziaul Haq but PPPP was not afraid of such acts as it has always fought against the dictatorial regimes in the country.

“Half of the Khan’s cabinet comprises Pervez Musharraf-era cabinet members and his policies have revived days of dictatorial regimes,” he said. Commenting on the address of the Prime Minister, the PPPP leaders asked as to why Khan who calls for across the board accountability shies away from carrying out accountability of his sister Aleema Khanum. “Why NAB prosecutors have resigned in Khan’s tenure,” he said adding that their accountability only surrounds the political opponents. He said that unbiased accountability should be carried out rather than following the Saif ur Rehman model [former NAB chief during Nawaz Sharif era].

“If Khan is sincere in accountability process then he should begin it with PTI leaders,” he said adding that instead of words, the implementation should be carried out from PTI leadership.