The interior ministry has evolved special security Plan 1 and 2 to maintain law and order situation in the federal capital as the accountability court will announce its reserved verdict in Al-Azizia and Flagship references filed against the Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

The proposal is under consideration to take Nawaz Sharif by helicopter to jail in case he is convicted.

Under plan -1 1400 police officers and security personnel will be deployed. All the four Zonal SPs will monitor law and order situation in their respective areas.

Any protest demonstration by PML-N workers at public places and key highways will be stopped at any cost in the event of conviction of Nawaz Sharif. The law will take its course in full force against those found involved in creating any law and order situation.

8 prisoners vehicles will remain available at important sites in the city zone and 12 special squads along with sticks, 400 additional shells and rubber bullets have been set up to counter any untoward situation. Police personnel in plain clothes will also be deployed to arrest those found involved in ransacking public and private properties.

According to the sources, additional contingents of police have been deployed for security of Imam Bargahs, churches and places of worship.

Security has been tightened at entry and exit points of city and checking process has been made more stringent.

Under security plan-2, interior minister has started considering to take Nawaz Sharif to Adiala jail by helicopter in case he is convicted in the references. However, no final decision has been taken in this regard.

Sources said PML-N workers could go to streets if Nawaz Sharif was convicted. Fears are there that emotional workers can encircle Nawaz Sharif vehicle. If the situation is conducive then Nawaz Sharif will be taken to Adiala Jail by road.

However, he will be taken to jail by helicopter from cricket ground located near accountability court if the party workers stage the demonstration.

Judge Malik Arshid of Accountability Court (AC) will announce the decision.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif will go to court to hear the verdict. Statements of 22 witnesses were recorded in Al-Azizia reference and 16 witnesses in Flagship reference.

Overall 183 hearings took place in NAB reference against Nawaz Sharif in AC No 1 and No 2. Former PM appeared in the AC 130 times. He appeared for 70 times before Judge Muhammad Bashir and 60 times before Judge Arshid Malik.