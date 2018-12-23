Share:

Islamabad police Criminal Investigation Agency has arrested 10 outlaws and recovered hashish, Ice, mobile phones, gold ornaments, weapons and stolen property from them worth Rs773,000, a police spokesman said.

He said that the effective crackdown was underway against the drug-peddlers in the city following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed assigned the task to arrest criminals and drug pushers and SP (Investigation) Sardar Ghayas Gul constituted teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan.

Police teams arrested 10 accused Waqar Khan, Asif Iqbal, Zeeshan Javid, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Rashid Ali Adnan Afzal, Adil Shahzad, Farnk Joun, Shahbaz, besides recovery of 2.575 kilogram hashish, 22 gram ice, mobile phone, gold ornaments, weapons and stolen property from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.