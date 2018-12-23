Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly have finalised their divorce, seven months or so after they announced they were splitting up. The 33-year-old television personality will started 2019 with a new chapter after he and his ex-wife Lisa Stelly filed the final paperwork about their split. The couple have made an agreement about custody of their children - Andy, three, Pearl, six, and Minnie, 10 months - as well as arrangements about child support, The Blast reports.–GN

They wrote in a joint statement at the time: ''Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on. So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.