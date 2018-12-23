Share:

LAHORE - A cake cutting ceremony was held in connection with Christmas at Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ajaz Alam said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government wished Merry Christmas to all Christian families and it will ensure rights of minorities in Punjab. He said that Christmas gave the message of peace, love, harmony and hope.

He said the Punjab government announced a special grant of Rs 30 million for poor Christians on Christmas. The minister said that peaceful Christmas celebrations will send message of peace across the world.

Dean of Lahore Cathedral Church of the Resurrection Rev Shahid Miraj said, “On this day we pray for prosperity of Pakistan and pledge to continue the struggle against forces of evil.” He said the Christian community of Pakistan has contributed to the prosperity of country and will continue its service to make Pakistan a peaceful country.

On the occasion, Christmas carols service was performed by choirs of different churches. On the occasion, MPA Haroon Gill, Dr Sonia, Chairman of Lahore Press Club Committee Tariq Mumtaz, Rev Riaz Malik and families of Christian journalists were present.