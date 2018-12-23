Share:

ISLAMABAD - The capital city on Saturday witnessed a high drama that continued for hours as a man climbed a mobile phone tower in Blue Area and demanded that he be made Prime Minister of Pakistan so that he could pull the country out of the ‘prevailing economic crisis’.

Fayyaz, hailing from Sargodha, was, however, rescued by the police and rescuers as he consented to come down after having a telephonic conservation with the ‘prime minister’. Actually, comedian Shafaat Ali played as PM Imran Khan on the other side of the cell phone and assured the person that he would soon be replacing finance minister Asad Omer.

After a conversation of around 5 minutes, the ‘prime minister’ persuaded the person to come down and that he would be accommodated as finance minister. “The person was first reluctant in recognising me as the prime minister and put several questions to prove my identity as PM Imran Khan”, Shafaat Ali told a private TV channel after the incident. The police had requested Shafaat Ali to help them convince the person to come down.

Shafaat Ali is a parody master and can speak in the accent of PM Imran Khan.

The police later shifted Fayyaz to Kohsar police station for further interrogation.

The man from Sargodha had climbed the mobile tower with a Pakistan flag in his hand. He claimed that he could improve the country’s economy and repay debts within 6 months and thus should be the PM. When asked to climb down, the man said he will only speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan or the DPO Sargodha. He was provided a cell phone to talk to the ‘prime minister’ and later the rescue officials used a lifter and with the help of police officials brought him down.

An official at Kohsar police station told this scribe that the person was being interrogated and there was no FIR for the act till the filing of this report. He said that the man seemed fed up due to unemployment and monetary constraints that was why he chose the path of protest. He said the law will take its course and a case will be registered against the accused once the interrogation completes.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have devised a foolproof security strategy on the eve of Christmas in the federal capital, under which over 1,000 security personnel including lady police will perform their duties in different parts of the city. On directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed, Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all the 4 zones will monitor their respective areas to ensure security in and around the churches.

The police have also issued a separate security order for all churches, besides deployment of additional personnel to keep an eye on the miscreants.

As per the security plan, different teams of Islamabad police will patrol their respective areas under the supervision of SDPOs and SHOs. The respective SPs will monitor security and patrolling plan to ensure complete law and order in the federal capital. Volunteers along with lady police personnel will remain deployed outside the churches to facilitate the worshippers while additional security personnel will be deployed at all public places as well to keep an eye on the suspects.

The police will also ensure strict security measures at all entrance and exit routes of the federal capital, besides deployment of Bomb Disposal Squads in different areas to deal with any emergency. All police stations in Islamabad have been instructed to maintain their duty rostrum and nominate teams to patrol all sectors and rural areas of the federal capital.