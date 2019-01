Share:

Manchester United crushed hosts Cardiff City 5-1 in caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in the English Premier League on Saturday.

A Marcus Rashford free-kick got United off to the perfect start, before Ander Herrera's 30-yard deflected thunderbolt doubled the Reds lead.

Victor Camarasa pulled a goal back from the penalty spot after Rashford handled the ball in the box, before Martial made it 3-1 before the interval. Jesse Lingard added a fourth from the spot early in the second half, before scoring the fifth in the stoppage time.