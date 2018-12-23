Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani will visit South Africa on Monday, wherein he will invite Proteas to visit Pakistan for a bilateral Cricket series. Sources said that Mani is going to South Africa with a plan related to foreign teams’ tour to Pakistan. They said that Mani will meet Officials of Cricket South Africa (CSA) and ask them to send their male and female teams to Pakistan.

Sources said that the PCB chairman will also watch the Boxing Day Test between Pakistan and South Africa , beginning at Centurion on December 26. Pakistan Cricket Team is already in South Africa for a full bilateral series which includes three Test matches, five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is).