ISLAMABAD - Mobile phone imports have witnessed a nominal growth of 0.4 per cent in first five months of current fiscal year (July-November) 2018-19 and reached $304.651 million. Such imports cost $303.450 million to national exchequer during same period last year. Mobile phone imports in November 2018 which stood at US $ 44.238 million registered a 24.04 per cent decline as compared to US $ 58.242 million imports in November 2017. Last month's figure was down by 27.7 per cent when compared to US $ 61.189 million in October 2018, data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed. Overall telecom imports saw a decline of 3.14 per cent during July-November 2018 when compared to same period last year.