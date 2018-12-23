Share:

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the foreign ministry will organize two-day conference of 11 countries’ envoys on Thursday to bring foreign investment to the country.

Talking to the media in Multan, he said government’s prudent policies are yielding positive results.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Asad Umar and PM’s Advisor on Commerce, Textiles, Industries and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood will present their economic vision at the conference.

He said the government is taking practical steps for strengthening economy and that packages from China, Saudi Arabia,

United Arab Emirates and Malaysia, announced recently, are a testimony to this fact.

He said Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is likely to visit Pakistan in February and Crown Prince of UAE will also visit Pakistan in the first week of January next year.

The minister said PTI-led government is committed to establishment of south Punjab as separate province but there are administrative and legislative requirements which need to be fulfilled.