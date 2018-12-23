Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday filed a supplementary reference in an accountability court against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and 12 others in Ashiana Housing scam case.

An inquiry in the reference was initiated on January 10 while investigation into the corruption charges started on May 4, 2018.

Shehbaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema and their accomplices are accused of misusing authority and subsequent embezzlement of funds which caused a heavy loss to the national exchequer.

The other accused named in the new reference include Nadeem Zia, Karman Kiani, Shahid Shafiq, Bilal Qidwai, Muneer Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Chaudhry Shafiq, Imtiaz Haider, Shahid Shafiq Alam and Chaudhry Shahid.

As per the 1,000-page supplementary reference, Shehbaz allegedly misused his power as Punjab chief minister in cancelling the contract of Ashiana and awarded it to a blue-eyed company.

The reference says that former Punjab chief minister issued illegal order in March and October 2014. He paid a visit to the project in March and issued illegal orders to stop the bid of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).

It maintains that the PML-N president made an illegal decision to include the project under the umbrella of a public-private partnership.

As per the accountability watchdog, the contract was won by a firm Chaudhry Latif and Sons however Shehbaz and his aides awarded the Rs14 billion contract to Lahore Casa Developers. The latter is a proxy group of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited allegedly owned by PML-N leader MNA Saad Rafique.

On December 19, the NAB apprised the Supreme Court that supplementary references have been prepared against Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hasan Fawad and also approved by the NAB chairman.

NAB jeopardising Shehbaz's treatment: PML-N

PML-N Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while condemning NAB's apathy over Mian Amjad’s health has said that the same criminal insensitivity has been seen in provision of medical board for PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif despite reports showing signs of cancer relapse that can only be seen as an attempt to jeopardise his life. Who would be answerable for this delay and its effects on Shehbaz's health? Would there be any accountability? she asked.

In a statement on Saturday, she said PTI's apathetic reaction to Amjad's death exposed their sick mentality.

Responding to the statement given by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, she said that someone as ruthless as Fawad Chaudhry can politicise somebody's death in such a demeaning manner.

Marriyum said that PTI Prime Minister Imran Khan started scolding his lawyer after appearing only twice before the court, if he had to bear the brunt of 165 such appearances, he would have committed suicide attack on the system.

Marriyum lambasted the events that led to the death of Mian Amjad and said that his handcuffed dead body is a testament of the insensitive, ruthless and apathetic practices of NAB that did not respect any individual's honour, health or sanctity of life.

She questioned as to why had the medical board for Shehbaz still not made when a panel of nine most experienced and respected doctors strongly termed it essential for Shehbaz's wellbeing.

"If despite multiple submissions of alarming medical reports of a cancer survivor do not result in emergent attention and provision of medical board and instead there is criminal negligence that can jeopardise the life of the PML-N president what else should be inferred from it," Marriyum asked.

"If medical care of a cancer patient is intentionally ignored even after diagnosis of a cancer relapse in his medical reports, how can that not be seen as a passive attempt to take that patient's life," she further stressed.