BAHAWALPUR - A newlywed girl was gunned down after torture and her husband injured critically in an incident of revenge killing.

According to police, the incident took place in Noorpur area of Hasilpur Tehsil. The accused identified as Shahid wanted to marry with Zakia, his former sister-in-law, but she tied the knot with another person namely Mujahid. Frustration to get married with the girl drove him to revenge.

He with help of accomplices, first, tortured the newlywed couple - Zakia and Mujahid and then fired gunshots on them, killing Zakia on the spot. Her Husband sustained critical injuries.

The investigation officer confirmed that the dead body and the injured have been shifted to THQ Hospital Hasilpur and the police have registered a case.

He informed that the police have launched further investigation and the accused would be arrested soon.