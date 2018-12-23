Share:

SIALKOT - The chairman Pasrur Municipal Committee (PMC) and his deputy were voted out of the office during a no-confidence motion against them in a special session held here on Saturday.

Deputy Director Local Government Sialkot Muhammad Arshad presided over the special session.

Talking to the media after the no-confidence motion, the LG deputy director informed that 25 councillors, out of total 34 members of the Pasrur Municipal Committee backed the no-confidence motion, and voted out the PMC Chairman Ch Altaf Shafi and Vice Chairman Mehar Yaseen of the office.

He said that nine of the total 34 members of the House (including the voted out chairman) remained absent from the session.

On the other hand, local elected political representatives PML-N's MNA Ali Zahid (son of former federal minister Zahid Hamid) and MPAs - Rana Muhammad Afzal and Rana Liaqat Ali are busy actively holding talks with their political companions for bringing in new chairman and vice chairman of the PMC.

Both of the ousted Ch Altaf Shafi and Mehar Muhammad Yaseen belonged to former MPA Ch Munawar Ali Gill, who was dropped out by the PML-N central leadership while awarding party tickets for the July 25, 2018 general elections in Pasrur city's electoral constituency (PP-40, Sialkot).

Disgruntled Ch Munawar Ali Gill, however, contested July 25, 2018 general elections from Pasrur city's both constituencies - National Assembly (NA-74, Sialkot-III) and Punjab Assembly constituency (PP-40, Sialkot) as an independent candidate against the PML-N candidates - Ali Zahid Hamid and Rana Muhammad Afzal. Ch Munawar Gill, however, was badly defeated by the PML-N candidates in the elections. The opposition in the PMC, backed by PML-N MNA Ali Zahid and MPA Rana Muhammad Afzal, remained engaged in efforts to remove the chairman and vice chairman. And finally they got succeeded in voting out both the chairman and his deputy of the office.

PLAN FOR GCWU NEW CAMPUS

The Punjab government has approved a plan, to be cost Rs2.8 billion, for establishing new building/campus of Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot and construction will be started soon.

Vice Chancellor GCWU Sialkot Dr Khalil Ahmed, while addressing the participants of an earth-breaking ceremony held here today, said that a Social Sciences Academic Block would also be established soon at the Old Campus of GCWU Sialkot for providing quality higher education to the local students at local level. He said that Rs320 million would be spent for establishing this block as well.