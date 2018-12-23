Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council on Saturday demanded the federal government and the Supreme Court of Pakistan for ordering a high-level inquiry into the death of Professor Mian Javaid Ahmed, the head of Lahore Campus of the University of Sarghoda, while in custody of National Accountability Bureau.

“Such a glaring maltreatment and torture of an educationist at the hands of NAB and then jail officials, which caused his death, speaks a lot of inhuman torturous treatment of the anti-graft agency and the jail officials towards accused persons during the course of investigation by them,” stated a press release of PBC quoting its Vice Chairman Kamran Murtaza and Chairman Executive Committee Shabbir Shar.

The PBC also strongly condemned the death of Professor Ahmed while in custody of NAB. “He was reportedly shifted to hospital handcuffed in a critical position, where he died still in chains.”

The Bar leaders, has therefore, demanded the federal government and the apex Court for ordering a high-level inquiry into the unfortunate death of an educationist.

The Council has further demanded the federal government and the top court for fixing responsibility upon the concerned officials and for awarding them exemplary punishment besides directing the NAB to respect human and fundamental rights of accused persons in their custody.

Prof. Ahmad, the former Director of the University of Sargodha (Lahore campus), was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in mid-October.

He was grilled by the NAB investigators for weeks in connection with an alleged corruption through establishing illegal sub-campuses under the public-private partnership policy and putting the future of thousands of students in risk.

The other accused persons in the case include former vice-chancellor of Sargodha University Dr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, former registrar Brigadier (Retd) Rao Jamil Asghar, Director Administration Lahore sub-campus Muhammad Akram, CEO of Mandi Bahauddin sub-campus Waris Nadeem and Naeem Mukhtar.

Prof. Ahmed, who stated to be died of cardiac arrest on Friday, was on judicial remand.

He was however shifted to Services Hospital by jail officials due to pain in the chest.

It is worth mentioning that Prof. Ahmed died in prison just a few weeks after former Punjab University VC Dr Mujahid Kamran described the condition of NAB investigation centers as “torture cells.”

Professor Kamran who was also arrested by NAB in a case related to illegal appointments had claimed in a TV interview that the NAB was involved in torture of suspects. He alleged that a suspect (Haji Nadim) in the Paragon Housing case was tortured before his family members.

According to Professor Kamran, NAB had fixed cameras even in the washrooms. Dr Kamran also claimed that he was not allowed to meet his family members and it forced him to sleep on floor in his cell.

In October, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice of producing Punjab University’s former vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran before a NAB court in handcuffs.

The chief justice had summoned the Lahore NAB DG in the Supreme Court Lahore Registry and also ordered the Lahore DIG (Operations) to appear before the court.