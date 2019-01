Share:

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 1,300 kilograms substandard and unhygienic meat of ill animals during an operation in Lahore.

According to PFA Director General Capt (r) Muhammad Usman, all the confiscated meat was sent to Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company for discarding.

He appealed citizens to inform PFA through its helpline, telephone, mobile application and website in case of witness unhygienic meat in their surroundings.