Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will leave for Doha by the end of this month on the invitation of Amir Qatar.
Ministers of petroleum, finance, power and foreign minister, secretaries and top functionaries will also accompany PM during the visit.
Ways and means for bolstering cooperation in diverse fields including trade, education and energy will come under discussion between the two sides during the visit. The delegation level talks will also take place.
Sources said PM Imran Khan and Pakistani delegation will demand