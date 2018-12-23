Share:

islamabad - Pakistan National Council of the Arts will organise 2-day celebrations from Sunday (today), featuring special programmes to pay tribute on the occasion of 142nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a befitting manner.

The PNCA has scheduled a special cultural programme today, featuring various colourful tableaus, patriotic songs and folk dances to highlight the struggle of the Quaid for creation of Pakistan, whereas, a photographic exhibition portraying the educational, social and political life of Quaid-e-Azam throughout his life will be held on Monday (Dec 24).

Artists from all over the country including the capital territory and the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the cultural show in which people from all walks of life will participate to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam and the services he rendered for creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Director media of PNCA, Amber Shah, said that the main objective behind arranging this activity was to educate the people about the struggle of our leaders for acquiring a separate country and pay tribute to the Quaid for his great contributions. He said, “We all have to join our hands to make Pakistan what the Quaid wanted to make it”.

He said that special invitations had been sent for the exhibition of Dec 24 to various dignitaries including diplomats, politicians, scholars and heads of literary institutions to witness the rare camera photographs of Quaid-i-Azam depicting life history, family and political life of Quaid-i-Azam.