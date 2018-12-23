Share:

HAFIZABAD - A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the owners/principals of 28 prestigious private educational institutions and DPO according to which sons/daughters of martyred policemen would be provided free education while children of in-service constables and head constables would be given 65 to 70 per cent, ASIs and sub-inspectors 50 to 65 per cent while inspectors and DSPs 40 percent fee concession.

Those who signed MOU at a function held in the Circuit House here including DPO Sajid Kiyani, Qazi Afzal Hussain, Ghulam Hussain Jewan, Mirza Nazir Ahmad, Sheikh Najam-ul-Islam, Malik Jawad, Babar Aziz Qureshi, Hafiz Naseem, Rai Mushtaq, Mudassar Bhatti, Yasir Thaheem, Muhammad Azam Kurarr, Faiz Rasool. The DPO thanked the owners/principals of these institutions for providing facilities to the sons/daughters of martyred and in-service policemen so as to brighten their educational career.

The owners/principals of these institutions said that it was their moral and national duty to provide facilities to those who provide protection to the lives, honours and properties of the masses.