Polling on one hundred and thirty-nine vacant seats of local government in twenty-two districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in progress.

According to Provincial Election Commission, polling which started at 08:00 in the morning will continue till 04:00 pm without any break.

More than fifteen hundred thousand people will cast their votes for which one thousand two hundred and fifty-five polling stations have been established.

Strict security arrangements have also been made to maintain peace during the polling. One hundred and twenty-six candidates have been elected unopposed.

Meanwhile, polling on 65 vacant seats of local government in different areas of Sindh is also underway.

The Provincial Election Commission has established 389 polling stations to facilitate the voters.