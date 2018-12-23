Share:

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said economic indicators are improving after the decisions made by incumbent government started bearing fruit.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that credit off-take in the private sector from July to October this year is 360 billion rupees as against 110 billion rupees in the same period last year.

He said that an increase of thirty six percent in agriculture credit reached to 212 billion rupees from July to November this year, as against 156 billion rupees in corresponding time last year.