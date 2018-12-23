Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N and the PPP at present are in troubled water yet chances are bleak they will join hands to frame a common line of action for protest and public mobilization in case their top leadership is taken into custody for any legal reason.

At present vibes coming from both mainstream political parties are of reconciliation and standing against the NAB and the PTI government for they have become much active against the Opposition parties in the recent past. Yet the PML-N and the PPP will not commonly fight their case albeit from their respective platform with some understanding in the background, according to political quarters watching the situation closely.

PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the PPP President Asif Ali Zardari both are seriously apprehending jail sooner or later. The Accountability Court Islamabad is going to announce verdict in Flagship and Azizia Mill reference wherein former Premier Nawaz Sharif is the accused. The pulse of the intelligentsia and that of the political quarters is showing against Nawaz Sharif while the PML-N itself anticipating the bad, has formed an advisory committee of senior members to run affairs of the Party in case the top man is committed to jail again. As to Asif Ali Zardari, the Banking Court Karachi extended his and his sister Dr Faryal Talpur’s protective bail till January 7 next in the case of JIT probe into money laundering of billions of rupees through benami accounts against them. The JIT is also expected to present the report to Supreme Court within next week but imminent fear of arrest of the duo has been over. Reports say with reference to FIA investigations that the Omni Group head Majid Anwar and the Banker Hussain Lawai arrests have proved quite fruitful to gather material about the alleged money laundering of Zardari while model Ayan Ali is also gone hostile to the former President after she earlier had denied to have served as money carrier for him.

Apparently things are not in favour of leaders of both Parties hence they are out to fight and defend their position through public mobilization among other options, but they are not likely to combine their efforts for the common goal.

PPP President Asif Ali Zardari and the PML-N president Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif happened to come face to face in the NA premises the other day and both briefly exchanged views on the political development and their line of action on the accountability onsets on them. Shehbaz Sharif being in NAB custody and attending the NA session on the transit remand from Lahore jail, did not say on the meeting but Asif Zardari while responding to a media men query, sounded in a good mood for having meeting with Nawaz Sharif although he did not categorically said, he was going to meet him. Next day Shehbz Sharif and PPP central leader and former Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah had a parley on the current situation and on their interaction on the issues and on the parliamentary committees.

These moves feature nearness of the PML-N and the PPP which is not unnatural for both being on the Opposition side. But in the given situation it is more than what meets the eyes and reflects more a personal nature when these parties are sailing in the same boat on corruption and money charges and want to steer their way out. The PPP had called the Party workers and supporters to reach special court last day when Asif Ali Zardari and his sister were to appear. The PML-N is also calling its workers to reach in bulk in Islamabad on December 24 when the Accountability Court is going to announce the decision. The advisory committee of the Party has also been tasked with mass contacts drive in case of jail to Nawaz Sharif. So it is clear the mass mobilization is part of their plan but at their respective level.

A senior PML-N leader told this scribe that the PML-N and the PPP are closing ranks against the policy of with-hunting of the government and the NAB which he said, was going to harm the country in the long run. He said both these parties are obliged in this situation to stand up and fight for which they will use their own platform.

Political observers say this strategy suits both parties as the PPP has political base in Sindh while the PML-N Punjab. They have different ideology which inspires their respective voters therefore they may reach understanding but cannot merge with each other for a joint protest in case of the worst comes to their leaders.

The PML-N got an edge last day when chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee came to leader of the Opposition Shehbhaz Sharif without any opposition in the Parliament.

Shehbaz Sharif has also convened meeting of the Committee next week therefore it is understandable that he can get some relaxation about his stay in jail and can be seen in Islamabad on choice to preside over PAC meetings.

Shehbaz Sharif, in view of the observers, has got a better position to play role of Opposition leader in the NA yet the future will respond whether his PAC chairmanship will promote or erode his strength when he the cases of the alleged financial corruption in the projects of the last PML-N government will come up before the committee. This may also determine the political fortification or otherwise of the Opposition and the ruling side to take over each other on their respective narrative against each other, view the observers.