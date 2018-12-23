Share:

Nankana Sahib the city of great Guru Nanak is located in Punjab, Pakistan. This city is named after the first Guru and founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak who was born here.

Today, the city has its own value in culture and history as it has become a place of great pilgrimage for followers of Sikhism from all over the world. The city is also a best example of interfaith harmony and co-existence because both Muslim and Sikh communities are living together in peace, helping each other in daily routine.

Culture lifestyle and behaviour as it is known that Sikhism is the 5th largest religion in the world. Their population is about 27 million, usually speak Gurumukhi in Punjabi script. Members of Sikh community are both vegetarian and non-vegetarian and also enjoy Sag Roti.

Their belief and faith are based on these five symbols, which have to wear every Sikh. It represents their honesty, equality, loyalty, obedience, contemplates and simplicity. These symbols are: Kesh, Wooden Comb, Kachera, Kara and Kirpan.

They go to Gurdwara early morning and learn their Holy book “Grantham Sahib” in Gurumukhi .Their culture also describes celebrations of wedding, where all customs and rituals are followed as set by their ancestors. Recently, Anand Karaj marriage bill was passed by the Indian government in 2018.

Wedding cost is equally divided in both parties. They do not believe in caste system and status. Dowry is strictly prohibited in the religion. Along with arranging marriages, boys and girls are permitted to express their likings.

They are not superstitions in fixing date for marriage and all Sikhs apply Singh as their last name. So they use their given name proceeded by Singh if they are male. If as a female she’ll as Kaur. Male usually grow hair, wear a turban, shalwar, kames and lunge.

Vaisakhi is religious and historical festival celebrated on 13 April. For the festival, Sikhs decorate gurdwaras and occasional bath are taken in the server (sacred rivers) before going into local gurdwaras. People enjoy together the event with family and friends and exchange special foods.

These celebrations continue for three days. There are eight gurdwaras in Nankana Sahib. Their names are based on the history and lifestyle of Nanak.

Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Gurdwara Bal Lilah, Gurdwara Patti Sahib, Gurdwara Mall Ji Sahib. Gurdwara Kiara Sahib, Gurdwara Tambu Sahib, Guru Hargobind Sahib and Gurdwara Nihang Singhan.

The positive health habit that strikes all around them is their hygiene practice. Sikh people tend to wake up early and have proper bath and wash and then start the day with proper meal.

The routine in their culture is where helpful in elevating their spiritual beliefs it also helps them in keeping them healthy, sharp and tidy for their daily task.

The other health practice of Sikh community is that Sikhs are also strong believers in spiritually. They believe in praying and helping and attending spiritual session in time of sickness, which help them overcome psychologically aspects of health, especially depression and some of the mental illness.

The negative health practice is that Sikhs are mostly vegetarians this is because they do not believe in eating meat. This practice leads to some nutritional deficiencies in them, especially iron, folic acid and some vitamins.

During a visit to the community, some practices were observed, which could be resolved by using health belief model. Application of model is very suitable for the Sikh community; here is the explanation of this model according to health perspectives.

That clean drinking water is not available due to which many people are suffering from hepatitis B. Uncovered drainage system at most places leads to many diseases. Their habit of alcoholism may lead to ailments, it may damage their liver, can lead to bad social behaviour.

Use of cover food, washing hands before eating, boil and cool the water before drinking, it will cost nothing but will give them long-term health benefits. Skipping alcohol will leave good effects on their health perceives. A skit was preformed to convey our message that how these small steps like using boil water, skipping alcohol and smoking, proper hygienic, toilet habits, daily walk, and exercises can be beneficial for their overall healthy lifestyle.

They were motivated them for the batter and healthy lifestyle by showing them the difference between the life of alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Some examples were given from different communities, and provided them pamphlets and leaflets about their concerned health issues. So, that they keep following and acting upon our advices long term for better health.

Sana Noor, Iqra Shafi,

BS Students, University of Lahore