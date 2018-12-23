Share:

ISLAMABAD - Christian community members in federal capital, like other parts of the world, are giving last touches to their preparations to mark Christmas in a befitting manner.

With every passing day till the eve of Christmas, the Christian community members prepare to celebrate the festivity with more enthusiasm and renewed spirit, feeling the echo of church bells that announce the birth of Jesus. The grand festival will be marked with different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake-cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities.

The joyous occasion will be filled with colours, symbols and traditions of Christmas that mainly include Christmas tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts. The youngsters studying in various education institutions run by churches are rehearsing for tableaus and carols to present these on the day of Christmas to add more charm to the festival.

All young and old are visiting markets and Sunday bazaars of twin cities to do last minute shopping for themselves and their loved ones while youth looks more interested in decorating Christmas tree and buying Christmas cards and gifts to show their love to their family and friends.

Aleena Masih, a young girl, said, “I have finalised my preparations for celebrating Christmas festival with my family and friends. This festival has great significance for our community as this is the time to spread love among all”. “On this occasion, we should follow the philosophy of Jesus Christ which is based on love, brotherhood, peace and harmony to create a peaceful society and end hatred, prejudices and extremism”, she said.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is decoration of Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

Amir Masih, father of 3 children, said, “All my children are excited to place the decorated Christmas tree in our home and invite all their friends to share their excitement and happiness”.

He said, “We have finalised all preparations; bought dresses, shoes and accessories for the family and now we just have to buy some gifts and order cake before the Christmas day.

Christmas is one of the biggest celebrations for people belonging to the Christian faith. With the world becoming a global village, spirit of Christmas crosses borders and people can see how enthusiastically the festival is celebrated at different places.