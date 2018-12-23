Share:

rawalpindi - Following the directions of divisional superintendent, the land department of Rawalpindi Railways began anti-encroachment operation in Chaklala and Sihala areas on Saturday.

During the operation, the land department officials cleared all encroachments on Railways land to clear the area surrounding the railway track.

A heavy contingent of Railway police was assisting the Railways land department team comprising Deputy Director Syed Abrar Naqvi, Inspector Khalid Wahid Malik, AEN Jhelum Anjum, IOW Sarwar Khan, GIS Specialist Land Awais Naseem and PWI Hidayat Ullah Bangish.

Talking to media, DD Land Syed Abrar Naqvi said that the anti-encroachment drive had been launched following orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan and DS Syed Munawar Shah. He said that the land worth Rs65 million had also been recovered from the clutches of land mafia and grabbers. He pledged that the anti-encroachment drive would be continued in the division.

Meanwhile, owners of model counters continued their protest against Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Enforcement Department on third consecutive day on Saturday for uprooting their stalls and not allocating them other place for business. The protestors also organised hunger camp at Bank Road which was also visited by politicians, traders and other notable of the areas. The protestors stressed the station commander and cantonment executive officer to come forward to solve their genuine problems.