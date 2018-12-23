Share:

Accountability Court Islamabad will announce the verdict in Al-Azizia and Flagship references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

The court had reserved the judgments on Wednesday last. Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik heard the case. Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order in the federal capital.

Security around the Judicial Complex in Islamabad has been tightened ahead of Monday’s verdict, which will decide the fate of the former Prime Minister. According to Islamabad administration one thousand Police officials and one hundred Rangers will be deployed.

“Security in Islamabad will remain high alert amid Al Azizia and Flagship Investment references verdict being announced tomorrow (Monday),” the administration said. It has been decided to seal all passageways leading to accountability court in sector G-11.

In September 2017, NAB filed three references against Nawaz Sharif regarding Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia, and Flagship Investment on the Supreme Court's directives in the landmark Panamagate verdict last year which deseated Nawaz as the Prime Minister.