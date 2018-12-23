Share:

Though the columns of your esteemed newspaper we, the residents of Karachi, wish to draw the attention of concerned educational authorities of the Government of Sindh to the following grievance of the residents of Karachi.

Sir, at present our country needs more engineers and technicians and trained draftsmen to handle the development works. Keeping the requirements in mind for technical staff, we earnestly request an education department and technical institutions in largest the industries in the city of Karachi of the Sindh province to meet the growing demand for technically trained manpower so that the Karachi can enable to pace with time.

SADDAF SATTAR,

Karachi, December 12.