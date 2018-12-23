Share:

MOSCOW:- A blast in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu claimed lives of at least 6 people and caused injuries to over 13 more individuals, local media reported on Saturday. A car packed with explosives exploded not far from the National Theatre of Somalia situated in the heart of the country’s capital, Radio Dalsan station reported on its Twitter blog. Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed factions in the early 1990s.

Al-Shabaab militants, who have sworn allegiance to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law.