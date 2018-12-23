Share:

The PSL(Pakistan super league) games have seen an unprecedented improvement over the last few years and put the country under a flashlight as a cricketing venue. While in 2009, the shockingly repellent inspiring horror incident happened with SriLankan team,the cricket was banned in the region. But,PSL success means much in the country that it has created a peace environment to spread sport.

The PSL has managed to delight the excited fans, gladness at matches in the UAE and the most shocking news; among top 10 world’s most popular sports league the highest average attendance is consider the PSL(Pakistan super league) at 68300 AVG.ATTENDANCE. Despite these the only critique is; it is conducted in foreign soil while other leagues are held on the home soil. However,the chairman of board Ehsan Mani has declared that five games of this PSL are going to be held in the own region.

So far,the staved fans of cricket and public in Pakistan will be able to see the matches in the home soil. So the thing is required is that it should be maintain through high level interactions.

NOORULLAH JAMEEL,

Balochistan, December 10.