Share:

KARACHI - Police Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspect a day after he killed an elderly man in the outskirts of a city.

Police said that the suspect Amir was arrested during a raid conducted by Shah Latif police.

Police said that the suspect had killed an elderly man Malik Bashir, 60, at Al-Syed Center in Shah Latif area on Friday, adding that deceased was shot once in his head and died at the spot.

The suspect later managed to escape after committing the crime. Police said that the police have also recovered a pistol used in the incident, adding that the suspect while admitting a crime told the police that he killed the victim over monetary dispute. A case has been registered against a suspect while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire with the police in Quaidabad area.

The suspects arrested were included Salman alias Farhan and Shahbaz.

Police said that the suspects were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes and robberies, adding that they were arrested after an exchange of fire when the police intercepted them for snap check.

The suspects opened fire at the police and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police also fired back and arrested both of them in injured conditions. The cases were registered while further investigation was underway.