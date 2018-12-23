Share:

The accountability court will announce it reserved verdict in Al Azizia and Flagship references filed against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday .

Durin g the hearing, defence counsel Khawaja Haris presented a rebuttal to statements made by the prosecution. Sharif’s counsel also petitioned the court for additional time to submit some more documents; however, the court rejected the request .

A t the end of hearing PML-N supremo and former thrice prime minister stepped up to the rostrum and said to accountability court judge Arshad Malik "is this my last appearance before court ?" Accountability judge replied "yes this is your last appearance".

Nawaz Sharif further went on to say that not a single penny corruption could be proved against me. It was very painful to attend the court hearing in case that was filed on the bases of assumptions.

"My daughter [Maryam Nawaz] was declared guilty; you are judge, I hope justice will be dispensed to me in this case." Nawaz Sharif said, "this was my 78th emergence before the court but could not understand the reason behind this treatment."

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer submitted a plea to give another one week time to his client as he has to submit additional documents regarding his son Hassan Nawaz’s property details.

NAB prosecutor opposed the plea, stating that these are delaying tactics by the accused.

AC judge Arshad Malik rejected Nawaz Sharif’s plea and reserved verdict on NAB references till December 24. The court told Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris that he can still submit the documents in the court by Friday.

While presenting his final argument, Haris told the judge that "Nawaz Sharif has never admitted that he received a salary from Capital FZE", adding that his client’ s position in the said company was " honourary ".

Speaking to journalists outside the court, Nawaz Sharif said that he never misused his authority. The decision is now in court’s hand.

"I am very happy that I have done my duty, and I think that since I have stepped in politics I have never indulged in corruption nor have misused my power," he said.

Nawaz said he could not understand what the case is about.

On Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor had concluded the final arguments in the case.

NAB prosecutor had said that the transactions made earned Nawaz Sharif financial gains worth over 0.7million Dirham. Asserting the point, he said that the transfer of amounts in question is a proven fact supported with ample evidence .

I t is worth mentioning here that the cases against Nawaz family stemmed from the Panama Papers leak that disclosed expensive and undeclared property allegedly owned by them in London.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif , his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain Safdar were convicted and sentenced to prison for ten years, seven years and one year respectively in Avenfield verdict.

However, the convictions were suspended by Islamabad High Court (IHC) and they were released from Adiala jail till final decision.