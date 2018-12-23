The accountability court will announce it reserved verdict in Al Azizia and Flagship references filed against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday
Nawaz Sharif further went on to say that not a single penny corruption could be proved against me. It was very painful to attend the court hearing in
"My daughter [Maryam Nawaz] was declared guilty; you are judge, I hope justice will be dispensed to me in this case." Nawaz Sharif said, "this was my 78th emergence before the court but could not understand the reason behind this treatment."
Earlier, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer submitted a plea to give another one week time to his client as he has to submit additional documents regarding his son Hassan Nawaz’s property details.
NAB prosecutor opposed the plea, stating that these are delaying tactics by the accused.
AC judge Arshad Malik rejected Nawaz Sharif’s plea and
While presenting his final argument, Haris told the judge that "Nawaz Sharif has never admitted that he received a salary from Capital FZE", adding that his client’ s position in the said company was "
Speaking to journalists outside the court, Nawaz Sharif said that he never misused his authority. The decision is now in
"I am very happy that I have done my duty, and I think that since I have stepped in politics I have never indulged in corruption nor have misused my power," he said.
Nawaz said he could not understand what the case is about.
On Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor had concluded the final arguments in the case.
NAB prosecutor had said that the transactions made earned Nawaz Sharif financial gains worth over 0.7million Dirham. Asserting the point, he said that the transfer of amounts in question is a proven fact supported with ample evidence
Former PM Nawaz Sharif , his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain Safdar were convicted and sentenced to prison for ten years, seven years and one year respectively in Avenfield verdict.
However, the convictions were suspended by Islamabad High Court (IHC) and they were released from Adiala jail till final decision.