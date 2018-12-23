Share:

KARACHI - Factors which are source of impediments in the success and growth of deceased organ donation programme in the country figured prominently at a workshop on healthcare jointly organised by SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) and APPNA (Association of Physicians of Pakistani descent in North America) on Saturday.

The two-day summit attended by some hundred delegates discussing a whole range of healthcare issues in Pakistan concluded with a pledge to foster more cooperation between the two medical bodies in the field of education and healthcare.

Presiding over a workshop on deceased organ donation programme which drew great public interest, Prof Anwar Naqvi of SIUT discussed in detail the social and cultural issues of deceased organ donation.

He pointed out that five vital components including government, clergy, media, public awareness and medical profession play an instrumental role in the success of deceased organ program. He said these components can bridge the existing deep social and religious divide.

He presented the international index of successful programs implemented in many parts of the world. He said regrettably Pakistan do not figure in the list of these countries whereas countries like Spain and Croatia are in higher ranks. The index also included five Islamic countries he added.

Stressing the importance of public mobilization and creating awareness Naqvi said hospitals and their appointed transplant coordinators can play an important role in this regard. The workshop was also addressed by Prof Mirza Naqi Zafar of SIUT who spoke on the legal process initiated by the apex court under the aegis of Law and Justice Commission.

He informed that directives issued by the Commission aimed to make the program successful are based on many aspects including organ donation pledge to be included in driving license and national identity cards of citizens and making mandatory on public and private hospitals to report all brain deaths within 6 hours, to name a few.

Others who also spoke at the workshop included Dr Nasir Luck, Dr Farina Hanif and Dr Sadia Nishat from SIUT. They presented their findings concerning media, public outreach and aspects of brain death. The workshop was followed by a Q&A session.

During the day long proceedings, the other workshops which were held discussed issues pertaining to cardiology, stroke management and gynaecology.