ISLAMABAD - Army continued their dominance in the fourth day of the 14th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship 2019 here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall on Sunday.

Army are on top in the medals table with 539 points, 15 golds, five silvers and two bronze medals. Three senior male/female, three junior male/female and two cadet male/female events were held in the fourth day. Envoys from Sri Lanka and France, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua, PTF Women Wing President Shamim Akhtar, South Asian Taekwondo Association (SATA) President Umar Saeed, AAA Group of Companies CEO Ahmed Khan and fans were present on the occasion.In the seniors’ male -80kg category, Muhammad Iqbal of Railways won gold, Wapda’s Zeeshan clinched silver and Police’s Rehmat Ullah and Army’s Salman grabbed bronze medals.

In female -68kg event, Zoya Sabir of Army won gold, Wapda’s Misbah Maqbool earned silver and Wapda’s Rubina Sikandar and KP’s Samra snatched bronze medals. Fareed Ahmed of Balochistan won gold, Daniyal Ahmed of Army earned silver and Punjab’s Fahad Sohail and Islamabad’s Abdul Malik bagged bronze medals in the juniors male -63kg event. In females -55kg, Wapda’s Noor clinched gold, PAF’s Anosha grabbed silver and Areeba Javed of KP and Punjab’s Taqudus Fatima won bronze medals. KP’s Alma Shafan won gold, Sindh’s Sabika earned silver and PAF’s Sadaf and Aimal of Gilgit-Baltistan won bronze medals in the females -63kg.

Wapda are on second position in the table with 320 points, two golds, 10 silvers and nine bronze medals, while PAF are on third place with 206 points, two golds, four silvers and four bronze medals. In the juniors category, KP are on top with 56 points, two golds, two silvers and one bronze medal. All the main contenders will be in action for the top honours in the last day of the championship today (Monday). The star attraction of the day was the arrival of Sanin Ashfaq and Ammar Ashfaq in the championship, who came all the way from the UAE. Sanin, who will be in action today (Monday), talked to the Nation and said: “I had taken part in the last year’s national championship and won gold medal. My basic aim is to win gold medal for the country in this year’s world event and earn place in the Olympics 2024. I am thankful to PTF President Col (R) Wasim, my father and fans for always supporting me.”