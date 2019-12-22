Share:

ISLAMABAD-Art and craft classes at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) continue to attract the aspirant of painting and calligraphy from twin cities every weekend.

Talking to APP, an official of Lok Virsa said “Craft is Knowledge,” classes are now in full swing with new students coming to register themselves every day.

The official said, “These classes were an effort to promote crafts field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood.”

He said the aspirants were taking keen interest in Gandhara stone carving, calligraphy, folk paintings calligraphy.

He said these classes were taught by different master artists and calligraphers to groom learning skills of young participants in art and craft.

“Youngsters especially students are taking admission in our courses which will enhance their skills in art and craft,” he said.

Giving details of course fee and enrolment criteria, he said it is a three-month course with monthly fee of Rs3,000 (non-refundable).

He said anyone could participate in these classes without any age bracket, adding, timings are 4 to 6 pm every Saturday and Sunday.

He said registration of at least 10 participants would be obligatory to start a training course and interested individuals could get them enrolled through sending their details at email ddmuseumlokvirsa@gmail.com.