DHAKA - Wicket-keeper batsman Akbar Ali will lead Bangladesh's 15-member squad that is set to travel to South Africa for the 2020 U19 Cricket World Cup. Ali also led Bangladesh U19s in their recent home assignment against Sri Lanka: They claimed the five-match youth one-day international series 4-0, after the first game was abandoned without a ball bowled. The 18-year-old notched up two half-centuries in the series, and also claimed five catches behind the wicket in the third match. He was also in good nick in Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand in October, registering two 60-plus scores in five games.

Squad: Akbar Ali (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Mirttunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Avishek Das, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad.