RAWALPINDI - Belgian Business Contact Day and Catalogue Exhibition was held here at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) aiming to explore new avenues of trade and expand existing relations between the business community of the two countries. Books, magazines and trade directories were part of the catalogue exhibition providing an opportunity for visitors to get information about key sectors including tourism, education, services, agro food processing, chemicals, surgical instruments, paper and paperboard, dairy and renewable energy. Belgian ambassador, Philippe Bronchain, who was the chief guest on the occasion, visited exhibition and took keen interest in crafts exhibition being displayed at the Women Business Incubation Center (WBIC) at RCCI. The envoy visited different stalls and had an interactive session with women entrepreneurs. The ambassador was accompanied by the Belgian embassy’s trade commissioner Abid M. Husain and trade and commercial officer Shaukat Nawaz Niazi. He lauded RCCI efforts in empowering women entrepreneurs and providing all key facilities under one roof. The ambassador said that many Pakistani products had the potential to find good markets in Belgium. Also, academic cooperation is expanding with a growing number of Pakistani students studying or doing research at Belgian universities as well as an increasing number of partnerships between universities in Belgium and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.