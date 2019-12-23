Share:

A video that has gone viral on social media in India, passengers onboard a private airline's flight are seen shouting at a lawmaker because of whom the flight got delayed by at least 45 minutes.

The incident happened on Saturday before the flight took off from Delhi to Bhopal, the capital city of central state of Madhya Pradesh.

It all started when the flight crew denied the parliamentarian her pre-booked seat as she came on wheel-chair and, as per rules, an unfit person is not allowed to sit on that particular seat which is next to the Emergency Exit gate.

But the woman lawmaker, belonging to the main ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), insisted on sitting on that particular seat and refused to vacate it. After some time, other passengers in the flight lost their cool and started shouting at her for "wasting time" and creating problems for others despite being a people's representative.

In the video, a male traveler could be seen shouting at the lawmaker - "You are people's representative. Your job is not to trouble us. You should come by the next flight if you are not comfortable in this flight."

The BJP's parliamentarian later filed a complaint with the Delhi Airport authorities alleging that she was not allotted the seat that she had booked in the flight, and that the conduct of the airline crew was not right.

Later, private airline SpiceJet issued a clarification saying that the parliamentarian was not allowed to sit on the pre-allotted seat as the rules "do not allow a passenger on wheelchairs to be seated in the emergency row" due to safety reasons.

"Pragya Thakur had pre-booked seat Number '1A' and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair. The Delhi-Bhopal flight is operated by Bombardier Q400 aircraft having 78 seats. On this aircraft, the first row is the emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs," the airline statement added.

The woman parliamentarian Pragya Thakur was jailed for several years for her alleged role in 2008 twin bomb blasts in southwestern state of Maharashtra. But she managed to win in this year's parliamentary polls from the Bhopal parliamentary constituency.