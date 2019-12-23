Share:

Mainly Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas during the next twenty-four hours.

However, dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Frost is also likely to be observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade, Lahore seven, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar three, Quetta minus two Gilgit minus one, Murree zero degree centigrade.