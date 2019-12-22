Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 12 culprits during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics, liquor and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, Bhara Kahu police arrested three accused namely Farhan, Noman Amjad and Muhammad Ahmed and recovered eight alcohol bottles and one 30-bore illicit pistol from their possession. Tarnol police arrested accused Ibrahim Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Shalimar police arrested Ghulam Qadir and recovered 30 litres alcohol and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Homicide police arrested accused Mustafiez-ur-Rehman and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Khanna police arrested Israr and recovered 110 gram heroin from him. Koral police arrested Danish and recovered 290 gram hashish from him.

CIA police arrested three accused Sher Bahadur Gul Nawaz and Umair and recovered three 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Homicide police recovered a 30-bore pistol from their possession of an arrested accused, Kamran.

Cases against all arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar ud Din Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing those drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand.