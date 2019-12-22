Share:

wah cantt-There is no respite from crimes in twin cities of Taxila and Wah as armed bandits are on the loose in various parts of the city.

It has been observed that despite the repeated claim of local police, no respite was witnessed in the rising tide of crime rate in twin cities of Taxila and Wah as armed bandits are on the loose in commercial and residential areas depriving masses from cash, cell phones, motorcycles and other valuables. It seems that Police have failed to control street crime as dacoits, robbers and other criminals have taken over control of city, depriving citizens of their precious belongings while beating or even killing those who try to resist their moves. In first incident, five armed bandits equipped with pistols intercepted a motorcyclist identified as Naqash Mehmood in Wah Saddar Police station limits and snatched his motorcycle. As he put up resistance, the armed bandits shot and injured him and fled with motorcycle. In same police station limits, burglars broke into a tyres warehouse located on GT road near Malakand stop and fled with over 30 tyres worth millions of rupees.

In Taxila, three armed bandits equipped with different weapons looted a medical store located in Museum road and fled with cash and cell phones worth 0.2 million. Police failed to trace the bandits despite providing them CCTV footages. In same police station limits, four armed bandits, equipped with pistols looted a bakery and fled with cash and other valuables worth Rs 0.150 million. In same police station limits, Shoaib Bashrat has reported to Police that two armed men on gun point snatched two cell phones and cash worth Rs26,000 from his shop while Adil Ali Khan has reported to Police that four armed men came to his shop and looted cash worth Rs50,000 and three cell phones.

In Wah Cantonment Police station limits, four persons abducted 50 year old Ghulam Abbass from Gulistan colony area. In same police station limits, burglars broke into a house of Mehmood Ali and fled with looted booty including cell phone, gold ornaments, laptop and other valuables worth Rs0.5 million. In same police station limits, two armed bandits riding on a motorcycle snatched Rs6,000 and mobile from Noman Aslam and cash and cell phones were snatched from Mansoor Ahmed. While Azmat Khan has reported to police that he was going to home after drawing cash from bank when two motorcyclist intercepted him and on gun point snatched cash worth Rs 0.75 million and fled away successfully.

Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation. It seems that dacoits, thieves and gangsters have bypassed all security measures in making the lives of citizens a living hell and the spell of street crimes is a continued obstacle in their daily lives.