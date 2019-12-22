Share:

Animals are the most beautiful creation and the beauty of the earth. A delightful look of a kitten makes your day worthwhile and the loyalty of dogs makes your heart wholesome. Curiously in this modern era, no one cares about this extra stunning creation. Even though some irresponsible people use to throw stones on the dogs, even when they are doing nothing and standing on the corner of the street. Painfully, they do not care about their emotions and feelings. I just want to request all of the readers to take care of these poor animals and give them food and water if possible. Since they can feel your love and affection.

SAMMI AZIZ,

Turbat.