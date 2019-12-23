Share:

LAHORE - The Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has asked all pharmaceutical companies to submit their expenditure data regarding promotional activities, including sampling for the last two years, from 2017 to 2019. As per Rule 33 (related to registration, licensing and advertisement) of the Drugs Act 1976, no pharma-ceutical firm/company should spend more than five per cent of their turnover on advertisement, sampling to prescribers and other promotional activities in respect of drugs. DRAP has issued a notification in this regard, seeking two-year record of pharma companies.