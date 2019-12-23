Share:

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder but Riyadh has repeatedly denied allegations that any members of the royal family were involved in the incident.

The Saudi public prosecutor has stated that the court has sentenced five people to death over the Khashoggi case. He continued by saying that another three people have been sentenced to jail terms totalling 24 years. He also stated that Saudi Arabian consultant Saoud Al Qahtani had been investigated but he was not charged and was released.

According to the prosecutor, former deputy intelligence chief Ahmed Al-Asiri was also released due to insufficient evidence.

