Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood says the incumbent government is creating investment friendly environment for both foreign and local investors, reports Radio Pakistan.

Talking to APP in Islamabad, he said Pakistan offers attractive investment opportunities and substantial returns in various sectors of economy.

The Advisor said the government is playing a significant role in facilitating entrepreneur and ease of doing business and there is an enabling environment of investment in various sectors, including Information Technology, financial services, engineering, goods and textiles.

He said in consonance with the international best practices in car manufacturing, the federal cabinet has recently approved an electric vehicle policy which is also a step towards achieving sustainable development.

Abdul Razak Dawood said Malaysian big automobile player ‘Proton” of ALHAJ Automotive has agreed to start manufacturing in Pakistan.

He hoped that shift of automobile manufacturing unit of ‘ Proton’ cars from Malaysia to Pakistan would give impetus to the local auto sector.