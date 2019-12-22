Share:

ATTOCK - Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that this government despite of financial constraints and limited resources is trying its best to provide basic facilities to people and special efforts are being made to ensure healthy environment to youth. He said this while talking to newsmen during his visit to Hazro. He said that 10 cricket grounds will be established on the bank of Ghazi Barotha Power Channel and two cricket grounds will be established near Kamra. Aslam said these cricket grounds will provide an opportunity of healthy activities to the youth of the area which will ultimately produce healthy minds. He said on the bank of Barotha power channel trees are being planted over an area of 10,000 kanal under Green Pakistan Programme which will specially have better effects on the environment of Attock.

ATTOCK - Public Accounts Committee Punjab Chairman Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said that during the last one year, Punjab government has allocated Rs16 billion for completion of different development projects related to health, education, roads and other fields. He said this while addressing a gathering at Tariqabad after inaugurating “Sanjwal Link Road” which has been completed at the cost of Rs59.16 million. He said thousands of residents of eight villages which include Boora, Jasian, Dhok Tarbethi, Sanjwal, Bolianwal, Saqabad, Golra and Dhok Jogian will be benefitted from this road. Yawar said DHQ Hospital Attock will be given extension having capacity of 580 beds, Trauma Centre will be built on GT Road near Gondal which will facilitate the residents of Attock , Hazro, Hasanabdal and Khairabad. He said approval for Mother and Child Health Care Hospital, Nursing College and dualisation of Haji Shah road has been given.

and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will soon lay foundation stones of these projects.

Yawar Bokhari said Government College for Technology Attock has been given status of Centre of Excellence and said that soon Attock will have its own university. Chairman Yawar said a large number of people suffering from chronic diseases are being benefitted through Insaf Health Cards and said that job opportunities are also being created gradually.