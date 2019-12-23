Share:

Islamabad - The government is working on national electricity transmission expansion and investment plan 2047 and will be ready by September 2020, it is learnt reliable here Sunday.

The National Transmission and Despatch Company is working on Transmission Expansion plan 2047 and is likely to finalise it by June 2020 while the transmission investment plan 2047 will be ready by September 2020, official documents available with The Nation reveals.

The Transmission and distribution losses of ex-Wapda Distribution Companies on 132 KV and below system have been reduced by 0.94 percent during nine months October-June 2018 to June-October 2019.

The Transmission and Distribution losses have been reduced from 17.75 in October to June 2018 to 16.81 in October to June 2019. As per the documents the distribution losses of ex-Wapda Distribution Companies on 11KV have been reduced by only 0.65 percent during October-June 2018 to June-October 2019.

However the transmission losses were only reduced by 0.36 percent from October to June 2018 to October to June 2019.The transmission losses were 1.95 percent during October to June 2018 which have been reduced to 1.59 percent during Occtober to June 2019, said the documents.

The Distribution losses have been reduced from 16.11 percent in October-June 2018 to 15.46 percent in October-June 2019, said the documents.

Similarly the billing, collection and recovery percent against the computed billing(Without Subsidy for all consumers) has shown an improvement and was increased by 0.63 percent in October 2018 to June 2019 period from October 2017 to June 2018 period.

Billing, collection and recovery were 92.14 percent against the computed billing October 2017 to June 2018 period which was improved to 92.77 percent of the computed billing in October 2018 to June 2019 period.

However, the billing, collection and recovery percentage against the computed billing (Without Subsidy for private consumers) have increased by 1.75 percent.

According the documents the government is preparing Transmission Expansion plan 2047 and is likely to finalise it by June 2020 while the transmission investment plan 2047 will be ready by September 2020.

According the documents all the contract for feasibility study of solar water pumping in Balochistan has been awarded to joint venture comprising of M/S Nespak and M/S Ozi but the contract has yet to be signed.The cost of the feasibility project is Rs 88 million.

As per the documents out of the total 8985 feeders 683 feeders have more than 80 percent losses with majority of them are located in QESCO,SEPCO and PESCO. There are three Discos with no losses of above 60 percent on a single feeder and they are LESCO, GEPCO and FESCO. IESCO has 97 Feeders with above 60 and 80 percent losses while MEPCO has only four such feeders.